Crime report

James McPhatter reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $268 worth of cologne from the Belk store on Elm Street in Lumberton by concealing it in his pants and leaving the store.

Scott Marino, of Lindsey Court in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that his black, 9mm Glock 17 handgun, valued at $550, was stolen.

The following break-ins were reported Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Locklear, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Robert Dial, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Terricka Parks, Elijah Road, Orrum; George Thackeray, Sandy Grove Road, Lumber Bridge; Denise Lambert, Lowe Road, Lumberton; and Faith Brisson, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls.

The following people reported being assaulted to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Prevatte, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Daniel Worriax, Legend Drive, Lumberton; and Brandon McLean, Milk Dairy Road, Red Springs.

The following assaults with a deadly weapon were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juvenile, Modest Road, Maxton; and Matthew Lewis, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton.