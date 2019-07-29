McCready in Red Springs on Wednesday

July 29, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Dan McCready, the Democrat candidate for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, will be in Red Springs on Tuesday for a meet-and-greet on what he is calling an “education tour.”

He will be at the Red Springs Community Center at 122 Cross St. at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who would like to drop by and ask questions. McCready said he will speak about his plans to strengthen public schools while listening to comments on the challenges facing the local school system.

McCready will face state Sen. Dan Bishop, a Republican, in the general election that will be held Sept. 10. Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party also will be on the ballot.

Staff report