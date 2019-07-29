Graham named a trustee for $266M fund

July 29, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Graham

RALEIGH — Rep. Charles Graham will have a hand in the distribution of $266 million intended to help American Indian farmers and ranchers.

The Lumberton Democrat has been named one of 14 trustees of the Native American Agriculture Fund. He is the only trustee who is from a state-recognized tribe.

“As a trustee, representing the Lumbee and all American Indian farmers in North Carolina, I am pleased to be an advocate for local farmers and ranchers to ensure that their farming and ranching interests are being considered,” Graham said. “This advocacy is of the utmost importance for me. It is my intent to ensure that farming and ranching interests of other tribes in North Carolina are considered as well.”

The charitable trust was created by the settlement of the landmark Keepseagle v. Vilsack class-action lawsuit. It provides grants to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to support American Indian farmers and ranchers.

“I foresee economic opportunities in the upcoming months and for many years for our farmers, ranchers, and youth,” Graham said.

The fund is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving American Indian farming and ranching communities in the United States.

Educational organizations, community development financial institutions that also are 501(c)(3) organizations, federal and state tribal governments, and nonprofit tax-exempt farming organizations will be eligible to submit requests for proposals.

“Trustees will allot funds through a request for proposals over 20 years under the terms filed with a federal judge in Washington, D.C.,” Graham said

A plan for submitting a request for proposals has not been made public yet, said Karli Moore, a fund spokesperson. Information on how and by when to submit a request for proposal will be released soon.

“The trustees have hired a chief executive officer and support staff who have been engaged in several strategic planning sessions during the past several months to carry out its function and all necessary activities to launch the NAAF,” Graham said. “Trustees have given approval for its corporate office to be established in Fayetteville, Arkansas.”

Graham
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Charles-Graham-6.jpgGraham

Staff report

Related Articles