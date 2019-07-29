Spanish-American vet gets his due

Prevatt Prevatt Duncan Mackie and Steve Sutton, of McNeill Mackie Funeral Home, install the veterans grave marker for Foster Prevatt on Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery. Prevatt served in the Spanish-American War and died in 1968. Duncan Mackie and Steve Sutton, of McNeill Mackie Funeral Home, install the veterans grave marker for Foster Prevatt on Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery. Prevatt served in the Spanish-American War and died in 1968. A member of the Robeson County Honor Guard presents on Saturday the folded United States flag to 97-year-old Rebecca Jackson, the only living daughter of Foster Prevatt, a Spanish-American War veteran. A ceremony to install a veterans grave marker at Prevatt’s grave was held Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery. A member of the Robeson County Honor Guard presents on Saturday the folded United States flag to 97-year-old Rebecca Jackson, the only living daughter of Foster Prevatt, a Spanish-American War veteran. A ceremony to install a veterans grave marker at Prevatt’s grave was held Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery. Shown is the veterans grave marker for Spanish-American War veteran Foster Prevatt. McNeill Mackie Funeral Home installed the marker Saturday for Prevatte, who died in 1968. Shown is the veterans grave marker for Spanish-American War veteran Foster Prevatt. McNeill Mackie Funeral Home installed the marker Saturday for Prevatte, who died in 1968.

ST. PAULS — More than a half century after his death, Foster Prevatt has a grave with a veterans marker acknowledging his service in the Spanish-American War.

Members of Prevatt’s family, including his 97-year-old daughter, Rebecca Neal Jackson, were present Saturday morning to view the unveiling of the marker by McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Prevatt died on Dec. 20, 1968, at the age of 93 but a veterans marker had never been placed at his grave.

“Back then, the VA didn’t really exist to provide those services,” said Duncan Mackie, the McNeill-Mackie’s funeral director.

The ceremony included remarks from the Rev. Pat Hash, pastor of First Baptist Church in St. Pauls, and the Robeson County Honor Guard provided full veterans honors.

“I take much pride in this, and we want to always honor veterans,” said Dwayne Hunt, the guard’s commanding officer. “That’s what it’s all about, veterans honoring veterans.”

Hash said the marker represents the nation’s support for the men and women in uniform who sacrifice so much for the country and its citizens.

“When we put that marker down, it’s America’s way of saying thank you,” Hash said. “The nation was appreciative of what he did.”

It was Jackson’s daughter and Prevatt’s granddaughter, Rebecca Susan Milliron, who first approached the funeral home about marking his grave. Each year on Memorial Day, McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home places flags at the graves in St. Pauls of veteran who have died. Milliron heard about the tradition and reached out to the funeral home for a flag to be placed at her grandfather’s grave.

“She asked me to make sure her granddaddy got one and I said, ‘If he’s got a VA marker, then I’ll make sure he has one,’” said Steve Sutton, a staff associate at the funeral home. “She said, ‘What’s is a VA marker?’”

Sutton said that Milliron took him to the gravesite and confirmed that Prevatt’s did not have marker.

“I went online and did some genealogy work and found out that he was in the Spanish-American War,” Sutton said.

He then submitted paperwork to the Department of Veterans Affairs to get a marker.

“He got the ball rolling for me,” Milliron said.

Mackie said it was especially important to honor Prevatt because there were so few Spanish-American War veterans.

“It’s a rarity,” Mackie said. “It’s not like the world wars. It’s a relatively small force.”

Milliron said Prevatt’s mother did not want him to enlist but he needed the money.

“That pension he received helped get them through the Depression,” she said. “Without that small pension, they would have been not well off.”

Prevatt’s marker reads: “Foster F. Prevatt, CO F 2 NC Infantry, Spanish American War, May 2, 1875 – December 20, 1968.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m thrilled that he’s getting the recognition he deserves,” Milliron said.

The Spanish-American War was fought in 1898, and took 10 weeks for America to prevail, largely on the strength of its navy. The war began after a mysterious explosion on Feb. 15 of that year sank the USS Maine in the Havana harbor of Cuba, at a time when Cuba was fighting for independence from Spain. The ship had been sent there to provide security for Americans in the area, and 250 of its 355 sailors died when it sank.

The war resulted in the United States taking possession of Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines, for which the U.S. paid Spain $20 million for Spanish infrastructure on the islands. About 400 Americans died in combat during the conflict, but another 4,000 died from diseases such as malaria and yellow fever that they caught while fighting.

The war is noteworthy because many of the soldiers who fought together had fought against each other in the Civil War, including Southerners and Northerners, and blacks and whites.

