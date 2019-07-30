July 30, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The inaugural Robeson County Disaster Preparedness Expo has been scheduled for Aug. 17 at Robeson Community College’s A.D Lewis Auditorium.

The expo, which is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to the public and will feature free food, back-to-school supplies, bouncers, disaster preparedness information booths and activities for all ages.

Pastor Leonard Henry, a former professional football player for the Miami Dolphins, will be the guest speaker. Henry is from Clinton and played at East Carolina University.

The The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. For 2019, NOAA predicts a likely range of nine to 15 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which four to eight could become hurricanes with winds 74 or higher, including two to four major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The college is at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

