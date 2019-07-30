Dowless facing new felonies for 2018 general election

LUMBERTON — Leaders with the Public Schools of Robeson have not discussed what is to be done with the four schools that will be shuttered as part of a closure and consolidation plan implemented as a way to address the district’s financial woes.

The first step in deciding what is to be done with the four buildings is to ask the Board of Commissioners if the county wants to take ownership of them, according to John Campbell, chairman of the Board of Education.

“At this point, we have not discussed, as a board, what to do with them if the commissioners revert them back to the school district,” Campbell said.

The closure and consolidation plan devised to help the district correct a $2 million deficit calls for the closure of three elementary schools. They are R.B. Dean, located at 202 Hooper St. in Maxton; Green Grove Elementary, at 1850 School Road in Fairmont; and Janie C. Hargrave, 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. Rowland Middle School, at 408 W. Chapel St. in Rowland, also will be closed. South Robeson High School, located at 3268 S. Robeson Road in Rowland, is to become South Robeson Intermediate, and its students are to be spread among Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools.

“We have the right of first refusal,” said Gary Locklear, interim county attorney.

State law says the school district first must approach the county government with an offer to sell the buildings to the county at fair market value or at a price to be negotiated by the county and the school district, Locklear said. If the county decides not to buy the buildings, the school district can put them on the market and sell them to whomever wants to buy them for as much money as the district can get for them.

To date, there has been no discussion of the buildings between the commissioners and the school board or among the commissioners, said Jerry Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

One possibility for Janie C. Hargrave is using it as a central office building, said Dwayne Smith, school board member. The idea has been raised by people who have asked if that was a viable option.

“With everything else we have going on that is on the back burner,” Smith said. “But it’s worth looking into.”

Smith said the building is in good shape.

Right now the focus of district leadership and the school board it getting ready for the school year, he said. Of particular importance is getting teachers assigned to schools and making sure they are taken care of.

“I’m pretty sure it can be brought up, all in due course,” Smith said.

Janie C. Hargrave is in Steve Martin’s district, but the school board member could not be reached for comment.

The district’s central office complex on Caton Road was flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and rendered unusable. The district moved much of its central office staff to the Angel Exchange Building at COMtech outside Pembroke, but that lease expired, and district leaders chose not to renew it.

The school board approved in May 2018 to rent the old BB&T building on Kahn Drive in Lumberton for use as a central office site. The district is paying $11,700 per month to occupy the building.

The question of what the school district might do with the buildings may be discussed during the school board’s Aug. 13 meeting, Campbell said.

“That will be part of a strategic plan, and we haven’t come up with that yet,” Campbell said. “We’re still working on the primary plan.”

The topic is not being discussed now because all focus is on implementing the closure plan and getting the remaining schools ready for the upcoming academic year, he said.

Teachers report back to their schools on Aug. 12. The first day for students is Aug. 26.

The school board voted July 19 to follow the plan that included closing South Robeson High, reversing a decision made July 9 to keep the high school open for at least one more school year. The July 9 vote rescinded a June 18 vote to close the high school before the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

The closure and consolidation plan also aims to address the need to reduce the teaching staff by 190 positions. Wooten has vowed not to enforce a mass reduction of force. Natural attrition already has seen the 190 positions needed to be cut reduced to 90.

The elimination of 190 positions is expected to save the school district almost $10 million a year.

Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Locklear-Gary-1.jpg Locklear Campbell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Campbell-John-1-4.jpg Campbell Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dwayne-smith.jpg Smith

T.C. Hunter Managing editor