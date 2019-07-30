Scramble cancels back-to-school event

Amber Regan juggles snacks and supplies at the Public Schools of Robeson County’s annual Back to School Celebration last year. Students return to school on Aug. 26 for the start of the 2019-20 academic year. Amber Regan juggles snacks and supplies at the Public Schools of Robeson County’s annual Back to School Celebration last year. Students return to school on Aug. 26 for the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

LUMBERTON — A celebratory back-to-school event has fallen victim to the county school district’s scramble to pull together all the facets of a schools closure and consolidation plan in time for the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

The system still plans to distribute free supplies to students, which has been part of the event, but that will be done during individual open houses.

The Public Schools of Robeson County announced this week that the annual Back to School Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled. The event was to take place at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This is a decision that we do not take lightly and in no way is intended to create hardships for parents or dampen spirits as we begin a new school year,” said Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent of Administration, Community Engagement & Auxiliary Services.

The celebration provided a free book bag, school supplies and snacks to students in attendance. It was also a chance of parents and their children to meet teachers and principals at their schools. School officials say 10,000 to 12,000 students typically attended the event each year.

“Staff return to work on Aug. 12, 2019, much earlier than previous years,” Brooks-Floyd said. “District leaders continue to work with principals to finalize staffing plans, and employees impacted by the recent school consolidation plans will be notified this week.”

The assistant superintendent said book bags and school supplies have been ordered. The district’s budget woes will not affect the type or amount of school supplies students will receive, she said.

“Each school will celebrate the return of students and welcome them back in their own unique way,” Brooks-Floyd said. “The distribution of bookbags will happen in conjunction with each school’s open house.”

All but one of the county’s public schools have scheduled an open house for Aug. 22. The Early College High School at Robeson Community College has scheduled its open house for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Students return to school on Aug. 26.

The budget woes to which Brooks-Floyd referred is a $2 million budget deficit that the system has been scrambling to erase. Buddy McLean, of S. Preston and Douglas Associates, presented an audit report on July 9 during which he suggested the number was much higher and immediate action was needed.

In a bid to address the deficit, district leadership and the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County enacted a plan to close and consolidate schools. As a result of the plan, South Robeson High School, in Rowland, will be a middle school, and R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in Fairmont, Rowland Middle School and Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton will be closed when the new school year begins.

The system also is looking to reduce staff in a bid to cut operational costs. The school district has lost almost 1,700 students in the past three years, primarily because of hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The loss left the district overstaffed by about 190 positions. Since the end of the previous school year, about 100 of those positions have been emptied through natural attrition, which is defined as resignations, retirements and expired licenses.

The elimination of 190 positions is expected to save the system almost $10 million a year.

Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten has vowed there will be no mass “reduction in force.”

