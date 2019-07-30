Rideshare safety bill heads to governor

RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday to the Passenger Protection Act, which is intending to make safer the growing trend of ridesharing.
House lawmakers approved the bill by a vote of 100 to 0. Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, cast one of the yes votes. Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, had an excused absence.
The Senate gave its final OK to the bill on July 22. The vote that sent the legislation to the House was 44-0. Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, had an excused absence for that day.
The bipartisan legislation was introduced by House Majority Leader John Bell, a Republican from Wayne County. The legislation rose in the wake of the murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson by someone impersonating her Uber driver.
The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature. The governor has 10 days to veto it or sign it into law. If Cooper takes no action by the end of those 10 days the bill automatically becomes law.
“My goal this entire process has been to bring everyone to the table to identify real solutions that address the growing problem of rideshare impersonators who are exploiting this technology and targeting our most vulnerable citizens, particularly around college campuses,” Bell said. “Ultimately, you cannot prevent bad people from doing bad things, but these common sense safeguards will make it easier for people to properly identify their rides and help prevent such a tragedy from happening in North Carolina.”
While the bill implements new safety measures, it is still up to individuals to remain vigilant by checking the license plate number of their rides, asking the driver to say their name, and if they feel unsafe in a situation to contact local law enforcement, Bell said.
Some of the key provisions of the Passenger Protection Act are:
— Rideshare drivers must display a printed license plate number on the front of their vehicle.
— Starting July 1, 2020, rideshare drivers must have illuminated signage in their vehicles.
— Creation of a new criminal penalty for impersonating a rideshare driver.
— Making it a misdemeanor to assault a rideshare driver.