Fiery crash kills 1

July 31, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A person driving a vehicle that belonged to the Public Schools of Robeson County was killed on Tuesday in a fiery accident.

According to the Highway Patrol, the body was badly burned and the agency is awaiting a positive identification from the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

However, schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten identified him as Billy Ray Locklear on Facebook. She wrote: “Mr. Billy, your memory will forever be with us. Always in our hearts.”

There was no information on what Locklear did for the school system.

According to a report by investigating Trooper R.D. Terry, Locklear was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck east on Interstate 74 about six miles west of Lumberton at 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle exited the road to the right and struck a tree, exploding into flames. Locklear, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed instantly.

The accident destroyed the vehicle.

The patrol said there were no witnesses and no indication of what caused the vehicle to exit the road and crash.

