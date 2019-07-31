Fairmont’s Dollar Tree reopens at new location

July 31, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — A local retail store is rising from the ashes after an accidental fire that gutted a 30,000-square-foot strip mall in April 2018.

The Dollar Tree, which has moved to 211 N. Walnut St. in Fairmont, is scheduled to open Friday at 9 a.m.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Fairmont community,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations manager.

The new store is 8,400 square feet.

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week. The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

A store the size of the one in Fairmont typically employs 12 to 20 associates, according to Painter. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location.

A federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator determined that the blaze started in the building’s electrical system. The Meat Store and a True Value Hardware store also were lost to the flames.

Staff report