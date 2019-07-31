Fairmont’s Dollar Tree reopens at new location

LUMBERTON — Jeff Jones is lucky to be alive — and he knows it.

Five days after a freak accident almost killed the Virginia man who is in town to watch some young people play baseball, he still struggles to speak of the event.

The 47-year-old can enjoy the games at the Dixie Youth World Series Division II because a rapidly formed team that included first responders, a nurse and passersby came to the his aid Thursday during the opening ceremony of the event.

Jones was driving about 6 p.m. Thursday with his two children, C.J. Jones, 9, and Joseph Altman, 11, in the parking lot of Lumberton High School when he hit a gate head-on. The gate pierced the windshield and driver’s seat, and left a deep cut on the right side of his face from his jawline to behind his ear.

Dawn Bishop, a 37-year-old volunteer firefighter/EMT from Hopewell, Virginia, said she saw Jones leaning over the steering wheel and heard the children screaming as they jumped out of the car.

Bishop and her husband, who also is an EMT, sat Jones down on the curb and began holding pressure to Jones’ wound.

“He had already lost a lot of blood in the vehicle,” she said.

Bishop stopped tending Jones only to comfort the children, neither of whom were injured.

“All they wanted to do was call their mom,” Bishop said. “All three of them are lucky they are all alive.”

Bishop said that if C.J., who was sitting behind Jones, had been taller the situation could have been much worse for the family because the gate penetrated the driver’s seat and came to a stop above his head.

Police officers, who were providing security at the event, called for help, she said. Bishop waited with the children until paramedics came.

“That was a crazy freak accident,” said Chris Leebrick, an EMT of 18 years in Lynchburg, Virginia, who also was at the scene.

Leebrick saw Jones seated on the curb bleeding and initially thought he had been hit by a car.

Their children are on the same Virginia AAA team and he has known Jones since the start of the season, Leebrick said.

Jones kept saying “please take care of the kids,” according to Leebrick. And they did.

Jones was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. From there, he was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Angela Johnson, a 42-year-old nurse from Mullins, South Carolina, was among three people who kept pressure on Jones’ wounds. When she saw Jones, she immediately called for a police officer to fetch her bag of medical supplies from her car.

Johnson, a licensed practical nurse for 15 years, said had she not been in school furthering her education at Florence-Darlington Technical College, the gauze wrap in her medical bag would not have been available.

She was grateful to be able to help provide Jones with the care he needed, Johnson said.

“It was a team effort for sure,” Johnson said.

Jones said Tuesday he still is shaken up from the accident, but wanted to express his deepest gratitude to the volunteers, Lumberton firefighters and EMS personnel, and the trauma center for their quick response and medical care.

He returned Saturday evening to the hotel to join the Virginia AAA teams, Leebrick said.

“I really thought he was going to be in the hospital a couple of weeks,” Leebrick said.

Johnson said the accident could cause Jones hearing loss in his right ear, but Jones remains optimistic he will regain his hearing once the swelling subsides.

She was “really shocked to see him” return to the press box at the tournament, Johnson said. No words were needed, because his condition said it all.

Johnson said Jones looked “phenomenal.”

Quick response prevented worst after freak wreck

Jessica Horne Staff writer