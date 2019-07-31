Accident kills 41-year employee of school system

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who was killed on Tuesday in a fiery crash.

Billy Ray Locklear, 63, died in the single-vehicle accident on Interstate 74. He was an employee of the system for 41 years and worked in the Maintenance Department.

“We all loved Mr. Billy,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. “He was one of a kind and so genuine. There was a mutual respect between Mr. Billy and anyone he encountered.”

Wooten said Locklear worked on the day he died, even though his wife encouraged him to stay home and get some rest.

“He was so dedicated and still came in because he knew we needed him as we worked on the school closings and consolidations,” she said Wednesday. “Today, the Maintenance Department came together for a small memorial session at 7 a.m. They all said, ‘He’s irreplaceable.’ The very last text I got from Mr. Billy was, ‘Thank you for your support, Billy.’ My response, ‘You’ve always helped me.’”

According to a report by investigating Trooper R.D. Terry of the state Highway Patrol, Locklear was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck east on I-74 about six miles west of Lumberton at 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle exited the road to the right, struck a tree and exploded into flames. Locklear, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed instantly.

The accident destroyed the vehicle, which belongs to the school system.

The Highway Patrol said there were no witnesses and no indication of what caused the vehicle to exit the road and crash.

The Highway Patrol would not confirm Locklear as the deceased because the body was badly burned, and it was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification

Wooten said Locklear worked on the grounds and did general maintenance.

“He worked very closely with Mr. Earney Hammonds on large projects with contractors,” she said. “I worked with him for four years when I first went to the central office as assistant superintendent. When I needed information about hurricane recovery, building inspections, facilities, or even volunteering for the advisory council fish fry, Project Graduation or the annual Christmas/Thanksgiving celebrations, he was always one of the first to step up to provide assistance.”

Wooten provided photos of Locklear cooking at the fish fry.

Locklear and his wife have three daughters, including two who work in the school system, one as a teacher’s assistant and one in a cafeteria. Locklear’s son-in-law and a brother both work for the school system’s Transportation Department.

