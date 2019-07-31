Long Branch lines up against Dollar General

Shown are The Long Branch Country Store and The Long Branch Cafe in the Long Branch community. Community residents are to gather at 7 p.m. Friday in the cafe to discuss plans to build a Dollar General near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. Shown are The Long Branch Country Store and The Long Branch Cafe in the Long Branch community. Community residents are to gather at 7 p.m. Friday in the cafe to discuss plans to build a Dollar General near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. A sign hangs in The Long Branch Country Store advising customers of a community meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe, which adjoins the Country Store, about plans to build a Dollar General store near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. A sign hangs in The Long Branch Country Store advising customers of a community meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe, which adjoins the Country Store, about plans to build a Dollar General store near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. Taylor Taylor

LONG BRANCH — A plan to build a store in this community astride N.C. 72 about seven miles from Lumberton has residents rallying in defiance.

A community meeting about plans to build a Dollar General store has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe, Harry Jhala said.

Jhala, who has lived in the community for 15 years, owns the cafe and adjoining The Long Branch Country Store.

The meeting will be informal, he said. It is a chance for people to come together and express any concerns they may have, he said.

Concerns rising from the community were wrapped up neatly Wednesday by one of the Country Store’s employees.

“It’s on top of each other’s houses and in front of the schoolhouse,” Darla Lowery said. “It creates danger because people might try to break in like they do in the Lumberton Dollar Generals. It will probably be more traffic for the school buses.

“We have this small business already, and if they put a Dollar General here it would probably put us out.”

There are three Dollar General stores in Lumberton. The planned Long Branch store would be almost directly across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School.

Jhala said he wasn’t against the store initially. Then he talked with employees and neighbors, and he changed his mind.

“I’ve talked to many people, and I have not come across one person who says let them come,” Jhala said.

The people with whom he has spoken said they are concerned about the increased traffic it will bring and how that heavier traffic flow will present a danger to the school and its students, he said. Some of the people say they are concerned about people parking for long periods of time in a parking lot that will not be monitored and possibly committing crimes.

“They don’t like it being right there in front of the school,” said Tom Taylor, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member.

Long Branch is in Taylor’s district. He said he wasn’t aware of the meeting, but has fielded calls from concerned residents.

Taylor also sees a danger the store could present to Jhala and his Country Store.

“It will drive him out of business,” Taylor said.

A variance request related to the planned store is on the agenda for the Zoning Board of Adjustments meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, said Dixon Ivey Jr., Community Development administrator for the city of Lumberton.

“This has nothing to do with the building of the store,” he said.

The variance is related to the size of the sign that can be erected at the side of the road and the size of the store’s parking lot, Ivey said. The store chain is asking to be able to erect a sign larger than that dictated by city ordinance for the size store that is to be built and is asking to be able to build a parking lot smaller than called for by city ordinance.

Dollar General’s corporate public information staff did not respond Wednesday to an emailed request for comment and information about the store.

Dollar General’s corporate headquarters is in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The retail chain operated 15,597 stores in 44 states as of May 3, according to the company website. The company was founded in 1939.

Shown are The Long Branch Country Store and The Long Branch Cafe in the Long Branch community. Community residents are to gather at 7 p.m. Friday in the cafe to discuss plans to build a Dollar General near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Longbranch1.jpg Shown are The Long Branch Country Store and The Long Branch Cafe in the Long Branch community. Community residents are to gather at 7 p.m. Friday in the cafe to discuss plans to build a Dollar General near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. A sign hangs in The Long Branch Country Store advising customers of a community meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe, which adjoins the Country Store, about plans to build a Dollar General store near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Longbranch2.jpg A sign hangs in The Long Branch Country Store advising customers of a community meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe, which adjoins the Country Store, about plans to build a Dollar General store near the businesses and across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. Taylor https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Tom-Taylor.jpg Taylor

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]