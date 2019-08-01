20-year-old wanted for armed robbery

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 20-year-old Red Springs man who is wanted on a variety of charges, including armed robbery.

According to sheriff’s Maj Damien McLean, Donavon Ellis Bullard, of Buie-Philadelphus Road, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on warrants charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, larceny of a firearm and assault by pointing a gun.

McLean said the charges are in relation to a robbery that occurred on May 17.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bullard is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

