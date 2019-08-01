Lowe’s silent on local layoffs

By: Staff and wire report

MOORESVILLE — Lowe’s Companies Inc. is not saying if any employees of its Lumberton store are among the thousands being laid off as the retail giant begins outsourcing some their duties.

“We are not disclosing specific numbers at this time as it varies by store and we have a strong track record of retaining associates in other roles within the company,” said Jackie Pardini Hartzell, Public Relations director at the company’s Mooresville office.

Lowe’s is moving to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers, she said. Previously some store workers did assembly work, such a constructing floor models and janitorial work. Those employees will be given transition pay and the opportunity to apply for open jobs at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s, under its relatively new CEO Marvin Ellison, is trying to return its focus to its home improvement chain and streamline its business.

After Ellison took the reins last year, he thinned executive positions at the company and began paring away weaker selling items in its stores. Lowe’s also announced last year that it was closing the 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores it owns in California, Florida and Oregon. And it wants to bolster its business with professionals, something that has been Home Depot’s forte.

Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lumberton is located at 5060 Fayetteville Road.

