Dollar General: No decision yet on Long Branch store

LUMBERTON — Residents of the Long Branch community are prepared to fight the proposed construction of a Dollar General store in their neighborhood despite the fact that a final decision on that project may not be made for almost a year.
“At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Lumberton, North Carolina, that would be located off (N.C.) Highway 72. This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” Angela Petkovic, a corporate spokesperson, wrote in an emailed statement.
The retail chain’s current timeline has a final decision being made by spring 2020, according to Petkovic. If built, the store would employ six to 10 people.
“When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority,” Petkovic wrote. “The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive. We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
Traffic is one of the issues raised by Long Branch residents. Their concerns pushed them to schedule a community meeting for 7 p.m. Friday in The Long Branch Cafe.
The fact that it may be spring before Dollar General will not stop the meeting, said Harry Jhala, owner of the Cafe.
“We’re on schedule,” Jhala said. “We plan on meeting.”
In the meantime, the residents will keep a watch on the store’s progress and ask questions, he said.
Residents have said they are worried about the prospect of a Dollar General store across N.C. 72 from Long Branch Elementary School. They worry that the increased traffic generated by the store will create a hazard for the school’s students, parents, staff and buses. They also have said they worry that a safety hazard will be created by people parking for long periods of time in the store’s parking lot and committing crimes, including robberies such have been committed at the three Dollar General stores in Lumberton.
Then there is an economic threat the store could pose to neighboring The Long Branch Country Store, also owned by Jhala.
“It will drive him out of business,” said Commissioner Tom Taylor, whose district includes the community.
The Zoning Board of Adjustments is scheduled to take up a variance request from Dollar General when it meets at 5 p.m. on Monday. The request concerns the size of the sign that can be erected at the side of the road and the size of the store’s parking lot, according to Dixon Ivey Jr., Community Development administrator for the county. The store chain is asking to be able to erect a sign larger than that dictated by ordinance for the size store and is asking to be able to build a parking lot smaller than called for by ordinance.
Dollar General’s corporate headquarters is in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The retail chain operated 15,597 stores in 44 states as of May 3, according to the company website. The company was founded in 1939.
