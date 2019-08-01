LYBA claims another Series win

LUMBERTON — Shortly after playing host to back-to-back Dixie Youth World Series tournaments, the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association is basking in the glow of another flawless event, and looking to do it again.
Making the six-day run through the tournament with no weather delays or any off-the-field issues at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton, the tournament included more than 50 games, and ended with Alabama’s AAA team, Virginia’s Majors team and Florida’s “O” Zone team being crowned the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II World Series champions. The new tournament is for teams that come from smaller leagues than those that compete in the Division I World Series.
Tim Locklear, president of the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association, complimented local residents for how well they came together from the July 25 opening ceremony to the final day of play on Wednesday. He said that although the teams have played at other nice venues, Lumberton offered them something different.
“They haven’t had the hospitality and warm welcome,” Locklear said. “The town’s hospitality puts the bow on it.”
Less than a week after making history with the first Division II World Series, Locklear and LYBA Treasurer Bruce Mullis will go to Ruston, Louisiana, to place their bid to host the 2021 Dixie Youth Division I World Series, like the one that took place in Lumberton in 2018.
“I’m very optimistic that we’ll receive the award (of the bid),” Mullis said.
The fee to host the series last year was $20,000, he said.
If Lumberton is named the 2021 host, 36 teams representing the AAA, Majors and “O” Zone World Series, and their families, from across the Southeast will come to Lumberton.
The lead time before the 2021 tournament, if awarded to Lumberton, will be the same as the 2018 World Series after the bid was approved by the Dixie Youth board of directors in August 2016. For the Division II World Series, Lumberton faced a quick turnaround after it was awarded the bid in March.
The LYBA, now with two World Series under its belt, will use the two years to continue to fine-tune its tournament operation for the next World Series. Locklear said he will use that time to garner more volunteers and participation.
“We just want to make it bigger and better,” he said. “I just have a passion for kids and seeing kids involved and to see kids grow.”
Unlike the 2018 World Series, the Coach Pitch and Machine Pitch tournaments will not be played at the same site as the other divisions in 2021.
Local officials, ranging from politicians to the Chamber of Commerce to the Lumberton Visitors Bureau, see the events as a chance for Lumberton to to show itself off while also enjoying a boost to the local economy as visitors pay for places to stay, eat and shop.
