Man gets $500K bond on drug charges

By: Staff report
ROWLAND — A Robeson County man was jailed Thursday under a $500,000 bond after a search of a Rowland residence uncovered quantities of multiple drugs, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Michael Anthony Locklear, 38, of Rowland, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of half-ounce or less of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest came after deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division investigators and SWAT Team operators searched a residence at 1056 Henry Berry Road in Rowland. During the course of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four firearms were located and seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

