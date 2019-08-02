Hit-and-run accident kills 72-year-old man

August 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 72-year-old man on Friday morning and then fled.

According to a report by Trooper Jonathan Scott, who investigated the incident, Milford Oxendine Jr. was struck and killed in front of his home at 8978 Bethesda Church Road at about 7:05 a.m.

Scott’s investigation determined the vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Church Road when it drifted across the centerline and struck Oxendine, who was thrown into a nearby ditch. He died at the scene.

The vehicle should show damages to its front left bumper and headlight, according to the Highway Patrol. The patrol said that evidence collected from the scene shows that the vehicle is a GMC truck or SUV that was produced between 1999 and 2006.

Anyone with information should call the Highway Patrol’s Lumberton office at 910-618-5555.

The accident happened near Tobacco Road, about five miles south of Fairmont.

Staff report