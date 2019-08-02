Hit-and-run accident kills 72-year-old man

August 01, 2019
LUMBERTON — Barkley lost a leg, but he has gained a family and a home.
On July 18, Barkley, a 2-year-old chocolate and silver lab mix, underwent surgery to remove his front right leg, which didn’t heal properly after it was broken when he was struck by a car in June.
“He’s doing really well,” said Bill Cerase, Robeson County Humane Society director.
Cerase said a couple has been approved to adopt Barkley and he will go to his new home in Lumberton’s Carolina Pines neighborhood on Friday. His new owners are Zach Pittman, 25, and Megan Rogers, 24.
Barkley will be the second dog in the household, joining Paisley, a 5-year-old chocolate lab.
The couple travels frequently with Paisley and plans to bring their three-legged companion along as well.
“He’ll be going to the beach a lot, to vacation a lot,” Rogers said. “He will be spoiled most definitely.”
Rogers said the couple had been exploring out-of-town adoptions and seeking a companion for Paisley, whom she said spends the majority of her time alone. After learning about Barkley through the Humane Society’s Facebook page, Rogers decided to shop local.
“I’ve been keeping up on Facebook ever since I heard about him,” she said.
This past Friday, she went to the shelter to fill out the paperwork.
Rogers is looking forward to seeing Paisley’s reaction to gaining a younger brother. Although Paisley is timid, Rogers thinks she will benefit from having an energetic companion.
Barkley returned Thursday to Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, where the amputation was performed, to have surgical staples removed.
“He’s getting around well,” Cerase said. “Better than we hoped.”
After his surgery, Barkley was running in the play yard every day and adjusting well to three-legged living, the Humane Society director said.
Katherine Floyd, animal cruelty investigator with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, expressed gratitude to the shelter and to the unnamed volunteer she said who helped rescue Barkley.
“I just appreciate the Humane Society for taking the dog in,” she said.
Floyd said the dog’s leg suffered “a clean break” that just didn’t heal correctly. Barkley was taken to the vet three times, and each time his leg was placed in a new splint.
The nonprofit shelter launched a Facebook campaign on July 10 to raise money for Barkley’s surgery. The shelter was faced with the decision to either place a $2,800 plate in the dog’s leg or to amputate it at a cost of $800.
After consulting the veterinarian, Cerase said the decision was made to remove the leg and “save the dog some grief and surgeries.” The plate could have caused the dog pain and raised the possibility of future surgeries, with the risk of amputation later.
Cerase estimates that through Facebook, the mail and walk-in donations, the shelter has raised more than $2,500 for Barkley.
Cerase said three-legged dogs and cats do well, and Barkley is just another at the shelter.
About five years ago, the shelter took in an orange and white tabby mix cat named Simba, who also had complications that led to three-legged living, he said. Simba adjusted so well, he easily outran the other cats.
Simba was adopted and now lives in Washington state.
Barkley, a dog who lost a leg because of medical complications after being hit by a vehicle, is getting a new home. He will join his new owners Zach Pittman, Megan Rogers and their 5-year-old chocolate lab, Paisley.