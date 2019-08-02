Crime report

August 2, 2019 robesonian News 0

Donald Hester, of Kayla Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his brother’s residence on Orange Street in Lumberton. Hester reported that someone pushed the air-conditioning window unit in and entered the residence before stealing items with an undisclosed amount of value. Damages to the window totaled $200.

Frank Thompson, of Purvis Road in Rowland, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence. Thompson reported that the robber was armed with a weapon.

Ronnie Locklear, of Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone who tried to strangle him.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tammy Bethea, Vermilion Drive, Parkton; Elvis Oxendine, Shannon Road, Shannon; James Lewis, Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; Glenn Outlaw Electric, Townsendville Road, Maxton; Alex Alford, West Powersville Road, Lumberton; and John Kerns, Mt. Tabor Road, Red Springs.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deidre Roberts, Milan Drive, Lumberton; Tawny Harrison, Bangalore Drive, Lumberton; and Vickie Clark, Jacks Drive, Maxton.