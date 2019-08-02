Applications open for American Indian fund

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Applications are now being accepted for a fund that supports American Indian farmers and ranchers.
The application period for the Native American Agriculture Fund began Thursday and ends Sept. 30. Grants will be made on a competitive basis to 501(c)(3) organizations, educational organizations, community development financial institutions and American Indian CDFIs, and state and federally recognized tribes for the purpose of business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to existing and aspiring American Indian farmers and ranchers.
“We are honored and excited to announce this first request for applications in support of Native agriculture,” said Janie Hipp, Fund CEO. “Since NAAF was launched in 2018, our board of trustees and staff have taken steps to craft a strategy that can begin to realize the promise we knew was possible when NAAF was created. Agriculture across Indian Country is as diverse as our Native nations and we hope the applications for funding will reflect that diversity.”
Prospective applicants are encouraged to view the request for applications video at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants. Prospective applicants may register for informational webinars at NativeAmericanAgricultureFund.org/grants-webinar. Technical assistance relating strictly to the application process will be available by dedicated phone and email contacts listed in the RFA.
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform Native agriculture,” said Elsie Meeks, NAAF board of trustees chairperson. “We are feeding our people, growing our economies and building our future through planting these seeds throughout Indian Country.”
The Native American Agriculture Fund is a charitable trust created by the settlement of the Keepseagle v Vilsack class-action lawsuit. The Fund is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the American Indian farming and ranching community.
Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, is one of 14 trustees of the Fund. He is the only trustee who is from a state-recognized tribe.
“As a trustee, representing the Lumbee and all American Indian farmers in North Carolina, I am pleased to be an advocate for local farmers and ranchers to ensure that their farming and ranching interests are being considered,” Graham said in a recent statement. “This advocacy is of the utmost importance for me. It is my intent to ensure that farming and ranching interests of other tribes in North Carolina are considered as well.”