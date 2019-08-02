State seeks input on energy program

August 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeking public comment on the proposed Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant plan.

The plan will outline how about $108 million in federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant funds will be spent in North Carolina in the coming federal fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2020, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The program provides heating, crisis and weatherization assistance. States are given broad leeway under block grant funding to design and operate their own programs, under certain restrictions.

More than 194,000 North Carolina households were assisted using funds from this grant this past year.

The department will finalize the plan after the General Assembly approves allocation of the funds for fiscal year 2019-20. Use of the funds for allowable services may vary each year, depending on the plan approved by the legislature.

The plan may be reviewed Monday through Friday at any of the 100 county departments of Social Services, online on the Division of Social Services website at www.ncdhhs.gov, and at the Division of Social Services Central Office, Hargrove Building, Dorothea Dix Campus, 820 S. Boylan Ave. in Raleigh from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Friday from noon to 1 p.m. in the McBryde Building, Room 151, Dorothea Dix Campus in Raleigh.

Written comments will be accepted no later than Friday by submission to any agency where the plan was displayed, or by mail.

Mail submissions should be postmarked no later than Friday and addressed to LIHEAP Plan Comments, Susan Osborne, Assistant Secretary for County Operations, 2420 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-2420.

Staff report