Cummings to miss county meeting again

August 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Cummings

LUMBERTON — Raymond Cummings, the longest serving member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, will miss his second straight board meeting when the commissioners get together on Monday night.

Cummings, who joined the board in 1996, has been battling an undisclosed illness and also missed the board’s July 1 meeting. The board only met once in July.

The Robesonian has honored the family’s request for privacy, but does know Cummings is no longer hospitalized and has began rehab. It is unclear when he will return to his work as a commissioner. He retired recently as director of Transportation for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

His wife, Betsy Cummings, did release the following statement: “Raymond is doing much better and we give the Lord the credit for the progress he has made thus far. On behalf of the entire Cummings family, we greatly appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have been spoken on Raymond’s behalf. God’s grace and mercy has been pouring out upon him in a way we have never experienced before. Hebrews 4:16 reads, ‘Let us come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.’ We ask that you please continue to remember our family in prayer as Raymond continues with his rehabilitation.”

The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at the county administrative building on Elm Street. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The agenda includes a presentation by interim County Attorney Gary Locklear on a newly proposed dog ordinance. There has been discussion in the past about crafting and implementing an ordinance that will help prevent attacks on humans by dogs.

The meeting also will include three public hearings.

One is a request by Charles Stephen Stone, of Lumberton, to rezone a 41.54-acre tract, more or less, from Residential District to allow for multi-family dwelling.

One is a request from Ben Chavis, of Saddletree, to rezone a 21-acre tract, more or less, from Residential District to allow for multi family dwelling.

The third hearing concerns an amendment to existing regulations to the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.

Rose Cushing is on Monday’s agenda to give a presentation on the Everything Equine Expo. The expo, which covers everything from trick riding to cattle work, will take place from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 at the Southeastern N.C. Agriculture Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton.

The commissioners also are to consider the designation of a voting delegate to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Annual Conference, the disposition of surplus vehicles and a Consent Agenda, the items on which typically are approved of disapproved without discussion.

Cummings
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Cummings.jpgCummings

Staff report