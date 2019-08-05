Man charged in fatal hit-and-run

August 5, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report
Barnes

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been charged with felony hit-and-run in relation to an accident this past week that left one person dead.

According to a report by Sgt. B.R. Long, Ricky Ray Barnes, 53, of Glisson Street, admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 72-year-old Milford Oxendine Jr. near his Fairmont home on Friday. Barnes, who also is charged with death by vehicle, and careless and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, was arrested on Sunday by Trooper D.P. Tubbs and jailed under a $50,000 bond.

According to the Highway Patrol, the arrest happened after a tip was received from someone who saw something they considered to be suspicious. The patrol had gathered some evidence from the scene that indicated the vehicle likely was a GMC truck or SUV that was produced between 1999 and 2006. It turned out to be a 2001 Chevrolet truck that is similar to the GMCs produced during that time.

According to the Highway Patrol, Oxendine was struck and killed about 7:05 a.m. Friday in front of his home at 8978 Bethesda Church Road.

The investigation determined a vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Church Road when it drifted across the centerline and struck Oxendine, who was thrown into a nearby ditch. Locklear died at the scene.

The accident happened near Tobacco Road, about five miles south of Fairmont.

Barnes
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_ricky-barnes-2.jpgBarnes

Staff report