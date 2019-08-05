Blue on panel to find next UNC president

August 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
Blue

LUMBERTON — County Manager Kellie Blue is one of seven members of a committee that will lead the effort to hire a new president for the University of North Carolina System.

Blue, who has been a member of the UNC Board of Governors since July 1, 2017, said individual committee members are not supposed to publicly speak about the search. Instead, they have agreed to speak as a single voice through statements. They will be seeking a replacement for Margaret Spellings, who resigned.

Blue, who became county manager at the beginning of this year after being county finance officer since 2001, did say, “I am honored to be serving on the committee. The committee will be working on feedback from various groups to establish criteria and determine what we are looking for in the next president.”

Blue resigned as a trustee at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke after serving one term and part of a second to join the Board of Governors.

Other members of the committee are Wendy Murphy and Randy Ramsey, who will serve as co-chairs, and Darrell Allison, Rob Bryan, Phil Byers and Carolyn Coward.

Kim Strach, former director of the State Board of Elections, was hired recently to lead the search in an administrative capacity. She will be paid $15,000 a month.

“Kim is the perfect choice to serve as director due to her outstanding record of professional service of nearly two decades at the N.C. State Board of Elections, her integrity and her exemplary professional reputation,” Ramsey and Murphy said in a joint statement.

Spellings was hired in 2015 to lead the 17-member system and announced in October she would be resigning with two years left on her contract. William Roper, the former head of the UNC health care network, is serving as interim president.

Blue
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_kellie-blue.jpgBlue

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]