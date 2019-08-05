Four towns to hold National Night Out

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Four Robeson County police departments will be joining thousands across the nation on Tuesday in bringing the community and law enforcement together during National Night Out.

The Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke and Red Springs police departments are each staging events Tuesday for their communities.

Lumberton’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Downtown Plaza. The event will include a bouncy house, rock climbing wall and food truck.

Pembroke’s National Night Out will be at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park, beside Burger King, at 6 p.m. The event will include food, games and live entertainment.

Red Springs’ event will begin at 7 p.m. and take place at the Tom Cope baseball park, located at 119 Graham St.

The Maxton Police Department’s event also begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at Beachum Park, 300 S. Austin St.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes partnerships between police and community members and fosters neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places in which to live. It also provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

