LUMBERTON — A packed house of Long Branch community residents who are opposed to the construction of a Dollar General store on N.C. 72 across from Long Branch School sounded off as the Robeson County commissioners met Monday as the Board of Adjustments.

Dollar General representatives requested a zoning variance for a larger sign and fewer parking spaces than the county ordinance allows. The request was tabled, pending an appeal from residents.

Commissioner Tom Taylor, who represents the Long Branch community, made a motion to deny the variance.

“I would deny it for safety reasons, being located across from a school,” Taylor said.

Taylor withdrew his motion and voted to table the variance request after gaining guidance from County Attorney Gary Locklear and Commissioner Roger Oxendine.

“There is no point in deciding tonight, pending the appeal,” Oxendine said.

The store would be nearly 10,000 square feet and conforms to county zoning ordinances, County Planner Dixon Ivey Jr. said. The Long Branch residents were informed by the county attorney to put their appeal in writing.

The project is being developed by Par 5, a third-party investment company. Chris Pusey, a company representative, was perplexed by the community opposition.

“If you don’t want a Dollar General, you latch on to something,” Pusey said of the school safety issue.

“A Dollar General is a permitted use,” Locklear said. “They did not need to come to us to build a store.”

In a separate matter, the county attorney presented the new animal control ordinance, which was set in motion after several deaths by dog mauling in the county. Locklear asked the commissioners to set a date for a stand-alone public hearing to get public input on what he said will likely be a controversial ordinance.

“People have strong feelings about their animals, particularly their dogs,” Locklear said. “Not a month goes by without hearing of some incident about a dog attack. That’s what set this ordinance in motion.”

Locklear met with a 15-member advisory panel to hammer out the plan. He said there was not complete agreement among members, but the members presented sound ideas.

The proposed ordinance is not breed specific, but makes an effort to deal with dangerous dogs and their owners after one injury to a human. A dog with two offenses would be put down.

The owner of a dog with two offenses would be banned from owning an animal for five years. The ordinance would also limit the number of animals county residents may own, depending on their housing situation.

A $10 annual license fee for dogs and cats would fund additional Animal Control officers, according to the proposed ordinance.

Hunting dogs would not fall under the ordinance, Locklear said. The ordinance will be posted on the county’s website on Tuesday.

No date was set for a hearing, but the commissioners agreed that a public hearing will be held.

“Definitely, the public will have issues,” Commissioner David Edge said.

In two public hearings, the commissioners paved the way for new housing developments. Steve Stone and Ben Chavis were granted rezoning requests to build two separate developments.

Stone would build single-family and multi-family residences on 41.5 acres off Norment Road in the Clybourn Pines community. Stone said there would be no mobile homes in the development.

Chavis would build duplex apartments on 21 acres off Rozier Church Road in the Saddletree community. The development is set on a 400-acre tract where Chavis lives.

There was no opposition to either plan at the public hearings, and the commissioners approved both unanimously.

County Planner Ivey introduced the county’s new hazard mitigation specialist, and Amber Davis introduced a new ordinance adopting county flood maps. The maps outline flood-prone areas.

The ordinance allows homeowners inside the 100-year flood plain to buy federal flood insurance, Davis said. It also sets construction requirements in flood-prone areas.

The commissioners agreed to a $1,000 sponsorship of the Everything Equine Expo at the Southeastern Agricultural Center set for Aug. 23-26. The event is expected to draw 200 horses and 1,000 people per day and generate $2.4 million in tourism-related revenue for the county, said Rose Cushing, event director.

Board briefed on proposed ordinance on dogs

Scott Bigelow Staff writer