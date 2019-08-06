Crime report

August 6, 2019 robesonian News 0

Melissa Sampson, of South Fayetteville Street in Lumber Bridge, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was robbed by someone who was armed with a weapon.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnny Haywood, Barber Shop Road, Lumberton; Crystal Locklear, Preston Road, Maxton; Jimmy Jacobs, Revels Road, Maxton; Harry Gale, South Patterson Street, Maxton; Karen Herring, Willoughby Drive, St. Pauls; and Jessie Dinnen, McMillan Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Roque Contreras, North Fifth Street, St. Pauls; Van Arnette, Oakdale Church Road, Fairmont; Zachary Oxendine, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; and Marta Russell, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton.