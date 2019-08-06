US 74 interchange almost done

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

LUMBERTON — The building of an interchange that includes a bridge that will span U.S. 74 at Broadridge Road is nearing completion.

“This interchange will greatly improve traffic flow and safety for this area. Interchanges are much safer than traditional intersections with stop signs,” said Andrew Barksdale, an N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman.

The project is expected to be done in early September, according to Chuck Miller, a DOT district engineer in Robeson County.

That is “if everything goes well and there’s no weather delay or nothing unusual happens,” he said.

Crews are working on the final layer of pavement, Miller said. The addition of road striping, permanent signage and cleanup work will bring the project to completion, he said.

When the project is completed, motorists will have full access to Broadridge Road and may enter and exit U.S. 74 using ramps.

The road was closed on April 12, 2018, and construction began, incorporating a detour to the U.S. 74 intersection with North Creek Road where motorists could reach either North or South Broadridge roads.

In 2017, a $7.5 million contract was awarded to C.M. Lindsay and Sons Inc., of Lumberton, to do the work.

The next upgrade project to U.S. 74 in Robeson County will be converting the intersection with N.C. 72 and N.C. 130, which have stop signs, into an interchange with a bridge and ramps, Barksdale said.

“We will realign N.C. 72 and N.C. 130 into one interchange with U.S. 74,” he said.

