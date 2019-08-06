US 74 interchange almost done

RED SPRINGS — James Dougald McRacken was a furniture salesman from Red Springs with a 1-year-old daughter when as a private in the U.S. Army’s 315th Engineering Corps, he became one of the nation’s most remarkable and memorable World War II heroes.

Monday is the 75th anniversary of the day in 1944 that McRacken, on his own initiative and despite withering enemy gunfire, rushed onto a bridge in Mayenne, France, to foil a German effort to blow it up.

That selfless act of heroism saved the town and helped Allied forces advance to Paris and then to Berlin and end the deadliest war in all of history. The people of Mayenne, who watched the drama, rushed onto the bridge to help the dying McRacken and covered his body with flowers.

There will be a memorial service on Monday in Red Springs honoring the fallen hero, who will forever be known as the Savior of Mayenne. The service will be at noon at City Hall, where there is a monument to McRacken and fallen heroes of all wars.

“We thought it fitting to honor this hometown hero with a proclamation and a memorial service,” Mayor Ed Henderson said. “People, especially the younger generation, should be reminded of the great sacrifice of all the men and women who perished in the service of our country.”

Mayenne celebrates McRacken’s sacrifice each year. The bridge was named in his honor and a monument was erected.

News of McRacken’s heroics in France reached the highest level of government. President Franklin Roosevelt singled him out in a radio address with these words: “He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die so that freedom might live, and grow, and increase its blessings. Freedom lives, and through it, he lives — in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.”

James Dougald McRacken was born on June 1, 1916, in the Dundarach community and graduated from Hoke High School. He moved from the farm to Red Springs to work for Home Furniture Company.

McRacken volunteered for military service and was inducted on Oct. 4, 1943, at Fort Bragg. His wife, Maggie Mae, was pregnant with their first child at the time. McRacken was allowed a furlough to visit the newborn, Myrtis Ann, before his company was shipped overseas.

After training stops that included Fort Bragg, Pvt. McRacken joined Company A of the 315th Engineers Battalion, 90th Infantry Division. The division served in Africa and the Middle East before joining in the D-Day invasion of Europe at Omaha Beach.

The 315th Engineers followed the German retreat toward Paris in support of combat troops. The engineers served a critical military role, especially when it came to bridges.

News reports state that American forces encountered resistance as they entered Mayenne and shot their way to the bridge on Aug. 5. Pvt. McRacken took over from there.

McRacken followed the last German truck across the bridge. While driving the German demolition squad away, he was mortally wounded. However, he had advanced 500 yards over open ground onto the bridge and was able to remove the wires from the dynamite charges before he died.

Saving the bridge was a strategic victory for the advancing Allies. The bridge, the only one still standing in Mayenne, was an economic lifeline for the small city. One news report states that, without the bridge, the Allies would have had to bombard the city to drive the Germans out to allow the engineers to construct a temporary bridge.

Pvt. McRacken was buried by townspeople near the bridge, and a memorial was unveiled on the first anniversary of his death. He was declared “Le Sauveur de Mayenne,” the man who single-handedly saved a town and many lives.

For his service, McRacken received two Bronze Stars, a Presidential Citation and the Distinguished Service Cross.

The McRacken family moved from Red Springs to Charlotte. The citizens of Mayenne maintained contact with the family and sent them an oil painting of the bridge.

Red Springs remembered its hometown hero, too. On Oct. 19, 1948, McRacken was reburied in Red Springs. The town paid tribute with a service with full military honors at the First Baptist Church, according to a news story in The Robesonian.

In 1994, on the 50th anniversary of McRacken’s death, the town unveiled a monument in his honor and in honor of the sacrifice of Red Springs’ volunteers in all wars.

The monument is composed of a large, rectangular block of polished marble, about 6-feet long by 4-feet high, and a bronze rendering of McRacken set in the top of the stone.

The sculpture depicts the arms, shoulders and head of Pvt. McRacken, rising out of the marble, as his hands hold a replica of the bridge. The front of the marble base contains three bronze plaques. The central plaque commemorates McRacken, and the left and right plaques contain commemorations of other soldiers from Red Springs who fell during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The inscription reads: “In memory of Pvt. James Dougald McRacken; Company A; 315 Engineer Battalion; 90th Infantry Division; He gave his life August 5, 1944 saving the Town ofMayenne, France from Nazi forces during World War II; John 15:13; Le Sauveur de Mayenne.”

Paul Van Zandt, a Red Springs resident and professor emeritus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was the sculptor.

In a 1994 interview, Myrtis Ann McRacken Manus spoke of the father she never knew.

“You’re a hero one minute and history the next,” she said.

“They don’t know how he lived to cut the wires because it was all completely open,” Manus said. “They didn’t ask for volunteers, he just bolted.”

In 1961, Charlotte residents raised money to pay for Manus and her mother to visit Mayenne.

“Walking down the street, the older people would say, ‘merci’ as you went by, ‘Thank you,’” Manus said of the trip she made at age 18.

The doll the citizens gave her and the painting “are my legacy from my daddy in a roundabout way,” she said. The painting that hangs in her living room reminds her of the beauty of Mayenne and the kindness of its people.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer