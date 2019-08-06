Fair honors Bennett, longtime supporter

August 6, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Members of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors gathered Tuesday at the fairgrounds to honor the late Morris Bennett, who was involved with the county fair for 58 years.
Jay Bennett, left, stands Tuesday with his mother, Sue Bennett, and Allen Faircloth, president of the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors, at the fairgrounds as Morris Bennett was honored for his 58 years of service to the county fair.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors honored on Tuesday a man who was involved with the county fair for 58 years.

Members of the board gathered at the fairgrounds ceremony to honor the late Morris Bennett, who died April 12 at the age of 76.

“I can honestly say that Morris Bennett is one of the finest gentlemen that I have ever had the experience of working with,” said Allen Faircloth, board president.

There were tears in the eyes of board members around the room and in the eyes of Bennett’s wife, Sue Bennett, and son, Jay Bennett, as Faircloth presented them with a framed copy of the 2019 fair preview book dedicated in Morris Bennett’s memory.

Both came expecting Bennett to be honored for his service on the board, but received much more.

The room erupted in applause as Sue and Jay made their way to the front.

“And on behalf of Jay and myself, I want to say that we really truly appreciate it. Morris loved you guys and we love you guys, and I just pray that God will continue to bless each one of you and bless the Robeson County Agricultural Fair in the years to come,” Sue said.

Jay Bennett said he was thankful for the board, describing members as “a wonderful group of people.”

“They’ve done a lot for my father and this community,” he said.

Coble D. Wilson Jr., president emeritus of the fair, remembered Bennett as being civic-minded.

“Not only was he involved in the fair, he was really involved in the community,” Wilson said.

Bennett began his 58-year career of involvement with the county fair as a Jaycee at the age of 18. By the age of 21 he was fair co-manager.

“Seeing everyone have fun, the smiles, the food, the fun” was his father’s joy, Jay said.

Bennett also had a gracious and positive attitude that set him apart, Faircloth said.

“He just could make you feel good and he could turn a negative situation, I meant something that just had horns sprouting out all over it, he could turn that into everybody would walk away with a smile on their face. I mean, he just had that ability,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth recalled the many times that Bennett approached him after meetings with a word of encouragement and the simple words, “Thank you.”

Bennett also owned and operated Blue Ribbon Shows, which provided booth curtains, chairs, tables and other accessories for trade shows and conventions.

“Morris will be remembered for his easygoing manner, politeness, and commonsense approach to addressing issues facing the county fair. His death creates a void on the board of directors of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair that will be hard to fill,” the fair book dedication page reads in part.

Members of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors gathered Tuesday at the fairgrounds to honor the late Morris Bennett, who was involved with the county fair for 58 years.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Dedication2-1-.jpgMembers of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors gathered Tuesday at the fairgrounds to honor the late Morris Bennett, who was involved with the county fair for 58 years.

Jay Bennett, left, stands Tuesday with his mother, Sue Bennett, and Allen Faircloth, president of the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors, at the fairgrounds as Morris Bennett was honored for his 58 years of service to the county fair.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Dedication2-2-.jpgJay Bennett, left, stands Tuesday with his mother, Sue Bennett, and Allen Faircloth, president of the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors, at the fairgrounds as Morris Bennett was honored for his 58 years of service to the county fair.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]