Police, residents share fun, fellowship

By: Tomeka Sinclair - and Jessica Horne - Staff writers
John Graham, 55, of Lumberton, enjoys a funnel cake Tuesday at the Downtown Plaza in Lumberton during the National Night Out event. It was his second National Night Out event in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — Tuesday was a night to get out, have a good time and make positive connections with neighbors and local law enforcement personnel.

Police department personnel in Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke and Red Springs, and members of the communities they serve, came together for National Night Out events. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes partnerships between police and community members and fosters neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places in which to live. It also provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together for some fun and fellowship.

Lumberton residents and police officers gathered at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza, however, the turnout was not what city officials had been expecting.

Mayor Bruce Davis attributed the lower turnout to advertising efforts.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “Maybe next time we’ll have more people.”

However, the people in attendance took advantage of the bounce house, rock wall, and food truck.

Mike Pinkston, a manager of The Climbing Place in Fayetteville, returned to the event for a fourth year, with his outdoor rock wall.

“It’s all about letting the community know we care about them,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston also is on the governing board for Operation Cease Fire, which is a Fayetteville-based operation committed to reducing gun and gang violence in the community.

Tommy Barnes, Lumberton’s deputy chief of police, spoke of the importance of National Night Out.

“It gives the opportunity for people to come here and see that we’re (police) not the bad guys,” he said. “We’re on the same team.”

Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillan said the National Night Out events help build a trust between first-responders and the community, and helps the youth view police in a positive light.

“It gives them the opportunity to meet the emergency personnel and see that we are human beings,” McMillan said. “The only time they see us is when we’re on duty.”

The Red Springs Police Department staged its National Night Out event at Tom Cope Baseball Park. An emergency helicopter, fire trucks and patrol vehicles were on display. Free hot dogs and hamburgers were served, and children had the opportunity to be fingerprinted, McMillan said.

“That’s what it’s all about,” McMillan said. “It’s not about just upholding the law. We’re here to support and protect.”

The town of Pembroke and Maxton held similar events. The Pembroke National Night Out was held at Milton R. Memorial Park. Beachum Park was the setting for Maxton’s community event.

