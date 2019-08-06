Red Springs board green lights buying 4 police cars

LUMBERTON — The chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners says that fellow members are serious about getting a proposed ordinance that prevents attacks by dangerous dogs on the books and they want public’s help to get it right.

The proposal was introduced during Monday’s board meeting by interim County Attorney Gary Locklear. It would define dangerous dogs, set guidelines for housing and the control of dogs when off the owner’s property, set penalties for violations and fees for registration, create an appeals panel, and much more.

A public hearing date is not yet set.

“We’re working on that,” Chairman Jerry Stephens said.

Board members want a date and location that are convenient for commissioners and the public, he said. They want a site large enough for the size crowd they expect to be at the hearing, which could go on for hours.

“We know the public is going to have a lot to put in to it,” Stephens said.

The commissioner want input that can be used to find the best balance between protecting residents from dangerous dogs, and protecting animal owners’ rights.

“The bottom line is you’ve got to be responsible for yours and I’ve got to be responsible for mine,” Stephens said. “But if something bad happens, the dog owner has to be held responsible.”

The commissioners feel they can’t wait until another person is injured before they do something about dangerous dogs, Stephens said.

What they want to prevent is another incident such at the one that happened on Dec. 10, 2018, in Marietta. On that day, 73-year-old Esta Currier, who lived on the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road, and two children were attacked by four Rottweilers. Currier died at the scene, and the two children suffered injuries that required surgeries. One lost an arm.

When deputies arrived, they shot and killed the dogs in self-defense.

The proposed ordinance should be up on the county’s website by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Locklear said. No decision has been made as to whether or not there will be a window for residents to post comments.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Locklear said.

Having such a window would be a good way to collect public comments, but the main idea is to give residents a chance to read the proposed ordinance and to “get them to come to the public hearing,” Locklear said.

Article II of the proposed ordinance sets fees as a way to raise money to pay for more Animal Control officers, he said. The fees shift the burden of paying for the officers and enforcement of the proposed ordinance away from county’s taxpayers to the animal owners.

According to the proposed ordinance, the county will assess an annual privilege license fee of $10 per cat or dog that is more than 4 months old up to a maximum combination of five dogs or cats. This fee is in addition to the fee paid for rabies vaccination and in addition to the $1 fee per male dog and $2 fee for female dog assessed by the county Tax Department.

The privilege license fee would be waived in the event of otherwise legal ownership of more than any combination of five dogs or cats. Hunting dogs are exempt from the maximum number.

The ordinance also creates a $100 registration fee for dogs deemed to be dangerous or potentially dangerous.

According to the ordinance, a dog is considered dangerous if the dog, without provocation, kills or severely injures someone, has been deemed potentially dangerous and engages in one or more of the behaviors listed in the ordinance section related to potentially dangerous dogs, or is owned or harbored for the purpose of dog fighting.

A dog can be deemed potentially dangerous if it kills or inflicts a severe injury on a person or domestic animal while it is not on its owner’s property, or approaches a person in a vicious or terrorizing manner while not on its owner’s property, or inflicts an unprovoked bite to a human that doesn’t result in a severe injury.

The county Animal Control director or his designee would determine if a dog is dangerous or potentially dangerous.

The ordinance would require dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs to be on a secure leash held by a competent person and properly muzzled while off the owner’s property.

A dog that is deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous that is in violation of the ordinance can be seized and impounded at the Robeson County Animal Shelter and can be euthanized. The owner can appeal to the five-member Dangerous Dog Appellate Board, which is to be created by the county Health Department director.

Dogs that have been deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous must be spayed or neutered and confined in a secured pen. Owners of a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog must display an easily readable “Beware of Dog” sign and have a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance.

Any dog that kills or inflicts a serious injury on a human or is found to be involved in organized dog fighting can be seized, impounded and put to death. The dog will not be put to death until an appeal is heard and ruled upon.

The owner of a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog that attacks a person and causes an injury that requires medical treatment in excess of $100 shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor and fined no more than $500.

A dog would not be deemed dangerous if it attacks and/or injures someone who is trespassing or in the act of committing a crime while on the dog owner’s property.

The proposed ordinance would not be the first Animal Control ordinance on the county’s books, Locklear said. The Health Department established an animal control ordinance in 1990, but that ordinance focuses more on rabies control.

“This one goes into more detail and has more force of law,” Locklear said. “It covers these new situations that are arising.”

The city of Lumberton already has a dangerous dog ordinance.

The City Council, acting in the wake of a deadly dog attack, voted 5-3 in June 2016 to adopt an ordinance designed to protect the public from breeds of dogs deemed “potentially dangerous.” The policy lists bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers as potentially vicious, along with any dogs that have bitten a person or pet without provocation.

Under the ordinance, all potentially vicious dogs must be kept in a pen, a home or on a leash at all times and cannot be left outside on a rope or chain. Pens must have a concrete bottom and, if less than 6 feet tall, must have an enclosed top. Owners of vicious dogs must register their dogs with the Lumberton Police Department for a fee of $25, provide a photograph of the dog and have at least $100,000 in liability insurance.

