Police seek ID of suspect

August 7, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Police suspect this woman of trying to use false information to make a purchase at Lowes Home Improvement last month.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has released a photograph of a woman whom police say tried to use false identification information to make a purchase at Lowe’s Home Improvement this past month.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the woman entered the store at 5060 Fayetteville Road at about 4:40 p.m. on July 28 and used another person’s identifying information in an attempt to make a purchase. The transaction was declined, but the woman was able to leave without being identified.

Police are asking anyone who knows the woman to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845 and share that information to help with the investigation.

Police suspect this woman of trying to use false information to make a purchase at Lowes Home Improvement last month.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_robbery-suspect.jpgPolice suspect this woman of trying to use false information to make a purchase at Lowes Home Improvement last month.

Staff report