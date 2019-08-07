Two charged with drug crimes following searches

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two people face multiple charges after a search of their car and home led to the discovery a variety of drugs and a weapon.

According to Capt. Terry Parker, the Lumberton Police Department’s Drug Unit, spurred by numerous complaints about drug activity at 1101 W. 24th St., stopped a vehicle registered to a Gary McDonald, of Waterford Circle, as it left the residence.

Niki Tsalamandris, 37, and William Owens, 42, were the occupants of the vehicle.

Parker said a K-9 officer gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and suspected heroin, cocaine, Suboxone strips, and U.S. currency were seized, the captain said.

A search warrant was obtained, and the home at 1101 W. 24th St., where Owens and Tsalamandris live, was searched. Additional suspected crack cocaine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.

Owens is charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of Schedule 3-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop. Additional charges against Owens from the search of the residence include possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was jailed under at $70,000 secured bond.

Tsalamandris is charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, simple possession of a Schedule 3-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop. She also is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling as result of the search of the house.

She was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

