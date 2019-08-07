Britt promoted to lieutenant colonel in Guard

By: Staff report
Britt

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator is now a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard.

The promotion ceremony for Danny Britt Jr. took place Tuesday at the old State Capitol Building in Raleigh, according to information from the North Carolina National Guard.

“Being promoted a week from my 23rd anniversary to the rank of lieutenant colonel was a tremendous day for me,” Britt, whose Senate District 13 seat covers Columbus and Robeson counties, said in a statement.

The Republican lawmaker and attorney said the promotion ceremony drew a large crowd of people that included every member, Democrat and Republican, of the state House and Senate. Also in attendance were Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, state Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary James Trogdon, N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry, N.C. Highway Patrol Commander Col. Glen McNeill, Army National Guard Assistant Deputy Commanding General Major Gen. Elizabeth Austin, National Guard Adjutant General Major Gen. Gregory Lusk, and many other soldiers and legislative staff.

Britt began his career in the National Guard as a private with the job specialty of 19D Cavalry Scout the day after his seventh birthday party.

“I signed my oath of enlistment on Aug. 13, 1996,” he said.

He would later serve in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in the 45th Infantry Division in an infantry company. After law school he returned to E Troop, 196 Cavalry in Elizabethtown.

“I transitioned to an officer and later volunteered for a deployment to Iraq from 2006-2007 with the 25th Infantry Division as an Operational Law advisor to a combat engineer unit under the command of Major Gen. (retired) James Trogdon, who is the current NC DOT secretary,” Britt wrote.

He would later serve a second deployment with the 113th Sustainment Brigade as the command judge advocate while the unit was split between Kuwait and Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

Britt currently serves with the Special Operations Detachment attached to the Joint Special Operations Command based out of Fort Bragg as a command judge advocate and operational law advisor.

“My life has been and always will be about service to my community, state and country,” Britt said.

Britt
Britt

