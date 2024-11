LUMBERTON — K&L Veterans Home and Services Inc. will hold its annual Robeson County Veteran and Community Stand Down event Friday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center.

The event is geared toward assisting local veterans and informing them about proper health care. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stand Down also will offer free haircuts for all ages, health screenings, clothing and a free lunch.

The Bill Sapp Recreation Center is located at 1100 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton.