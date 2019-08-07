‘SATW!’ icon Bryant, who played Shoemaker John, dies at age 90

LUMBERTON — Robert Bryant, known for his role as Shoemaker John in “Strike at the Wind!” for its 28 seasons at the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, has died at the age of 90.
Bryant, who died Monday, participated in “Strike at the Wind!” performances from 1976 to 2007 and never missed a show.
His dedication was unmatched, said David Oxendine, who directed the outdoor drama for 15 years.
During Bryant’s time with the historical play, he lost his son, Grover, in 1978, and wife, Mamie, in 1999. But he never stopped acting.
Oxendine said Bryant told him the show offered him the therapy he needed to cope.
“It gave him the strength,” Oxendine said.
When Bryant’s wife suffered a medical event before a show, causing him to be late, Oxendine recalled knowing something had happened — because Bryant was always dependable and never late. Until that evening.
After a few calls, Oxendine learned that Bryant was at the hospital, so he began preparing the understudy. But, his wife was in stable condition and Bryant was adamant he would not miss a performance, Oxendine said.
“He assured us he was coming,” Oxendine said. So the cast held the show for an extra 10 minutes, and Bryant once again took the stage.
Oxendine recalled asking him to share inspiration with the cast members from time to time, and each time, he would share the loss of his son and the impact the show had on his life during that time. Fighting through his emotions, he would say, “I love this show.”
“And that show sustained him,” Oxendine said.
“Strike at the Wind!” tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. After years of not being shown, it returned as an indoor play at the Givens Performing Arts Center, and this year was again staged outside, at the cultural center.
“He was just an icon,” said Faline Dial, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member. “He just brought an originality to that role that could never be duplicated.”
Dial said she learned much from Bryant during her role as Rhoda Strong in “Strike at the Wind!” in 1999. He took the time to help her articulate her words and project her voice to the crowd in the outside amphitheater, as the actors were expected to perform without microphones.
But Bryant had no problem projecting his voice.
He was “very energetic, comedic” and had a “big, booming voice,” said Jamie Roberts, who also acted alongside of him as Rhoda Strong.
Roberts said that in every one of Bryant’s performances, he gave everything he had.
“It’s really hard for me as a former cast member to see someone else in his role,” she said.
She still sees him on stage in character, at each performance, and she can still hear his voice, Roberts said. To her, Bryant and Shoemaker John are one in the same, and they will always be.
Corbin Eddings, Burnt Swamp representative on the Lumbee Tribal Council, remembers Bryant through the eyes of an 11-year-old actor in the show in 1981.
Eddings said he appreciated Bryant’s sense of humor and character. He never heard Bryant curse or gossip.
“You just hope when your time comes that folks can say those things about you,” Eddings said. “Robert Bryant was more than just a great man, he was a mountain of a man.”
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, located at 2008 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, according to Colvin Funeral Home’s website. The funeral will be noon Friday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
