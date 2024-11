LUMBERTTON — Frannys Friend’s will puppies, kittens and adult dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Petsense in Lumberton.

Donations of cat litter and food,canned and dry, are greatly needed.and appreciated.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.