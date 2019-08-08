Shooting critically injures teen

LUMBERTON — A teenager suffered a life-threatening injury when a home was riddled with gunfire Wednesday night.

The name and gender of the 15-year-old were not released by the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers responded at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a home on Cheryl Drive being struck several times by gunfire, according to Capt. Terry Parker. Officers found the teenager, who had been struck once, with what was called a life-threatening injury.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to another undisclosed hospital.

Parker said there were other people inside the home, but no one else was injured.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call Detectives Robert Nolley, Even Whitley or Belinda McNair at 910-671-3845. Callers don’t have to identify themselves.

