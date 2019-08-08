Crime report

August 8, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Red Doors Homes, Glenn Road, Parkton; Victoria’s Garage, North Old Stage Road, St. Pauls; and Darlene Locklear, Faith Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leo Edwards, Paul Road, Pembroke; Tiffany Pate, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; and Lesia Mcphaul, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland.