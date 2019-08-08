Duck race to benefit club is Saturday

August 8, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The 17th annual Duck Race, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton, is set to make a splash Saturday at 10 a.m.

The race will take place at James L. Stephens Memorial Park, located at 716 Riverside Drive in Lumberton. Participants can buy a ticket, which equals one duck in the race, for $20. The person with the duck that crosses the finish line first will receive a $2,000 cash prize if present and a $1,000 cash prize if absent.

Tickets can be bought by calling Farm Bureau Insurance of Robeson County at 910-738-7171. Contributions are tax-deductible. Make checks or money orders payable to the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton, P.O. Box 2067, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

Call 910-738-8474 for information.

Staff report