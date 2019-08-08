McCready to talk education on Saturday

LUMBERTON — The wait for an emergency medical flight out of Robeson County has become shorter — and the time save could be a lifesaver

AirLife North Carolina, a division of Air Methods, has opened its newest helicopter base at the Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, located at 2391 N. Roberts Ave. The helicopter and crew primarily will serve Robeson County, but can respond to emergencies in surrounding counties. Helicopter and crew became operational on Aug. 1.

The local presence means when people must be flown out for emergency care, a helicopter will be nearby and won’t have to be flown to Robeson County.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Lumberton community and serve the residents with this critical capability,” said Tony Raymond, regional director of AirLife North Carolina.

“We know that access to critical care services quickly and efficiently continues to be a key concern for residents around the nation, including in rural areas,” he said. “For this reason, we have worked closely with local leaders to make sure that our services are available to the residents so they can be assured they will be well taken care of should they ever need it.”

AirLife North Carolina will provide air medical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to Lumberton and surrounding communities, according to a company news release. Raymond anticipated that the helicopter will be called upon for the region, not just the county, from 300 to 360 times a year. The private company is reimbursed typically by the patient’s private insurance company or Medicaid or Medicare.

“We consistently evaluate and identify services that will benefit the community, and the addition of air medical services is absolutely one of those items,”said Robert Ivey, commander of Lumberton Rescue and EMS. “Having Air Methods in the Lumberton area will be a huge asset to everyone in the region and will provide additional support for emergent and trauma situations.”

The Lumberton base is staffed by 12 crew members — four pilots, three flight nurses, three flight paramedics and two mechanics. The crew will operate a Eurocopter EC135 helicopter, which has a pricetag of $5 million.

The company also is constructing a crew building and a helicopter hangar on the Roberts Avenue site, Raymond said. The crew building should be complete within a week and the hangar, a few more months later.

Until then, crew members are staying on-site in a camper and in the Rescue Squad facility.

“It’s a new day for pre-hospital care in Robeson County,” said Patrick Cummings, EMS director and system administrator for Robeson County. “As an EMS system, we are ecstatic to partner with Air Methods to provide this invaluable service to our citizens.”

The Lumberton base is the first community base in North Carolina for Air Methods, Raymond said.

The team also is working with the American Red Cross to provide blood to in-flight patients, said Carlie Smith, account executive at Air Methods. The team is working on providing training courses to local police and fire personnel.

“Blood is one of the main life-saving components in any situation,” she said.

Another is speed.

The aircraft can reach speeds of more than 160 mph, but typically travels about 145 mph, said Erik Thresher, Air Methods lead pilot. The helicopter holds 147 gallons of gas, which fuels about 150 minutes of flight time.

“A one-hour drive takes a 20-minute flight,” Area Manager Danny Struick said.

An open house will take place sometime in September so members of the community can learn more about the helicopter and the program, Raymond said.

“The support from Robeson County, city of Lumberton, Robeson County EMS, and Lumberton Rescue and EMS has been tremendous,” Raymond. “We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to service this community.”

Jessica Horne