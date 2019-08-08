McCready to talk education on Saturday

August 8, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LAURINBURG — The Democratic candidate in the special election to fill the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will make two stops in Robeson County on Saturday to talk education.

Dan McCready’s Education Tour will be in Fairmont and Pembroke. At each stop the candidate plans to speak about his plans to strengthen public schools.

The Fairmont event will be at Home Game Sports Restaurant & Bar, located at 311 Main St., and starts at 6 p.m.

The Pembroke event will be at First United Methodist Church, 101 Breece St., at 7:30 p.m.

McCready is running against state Sen. Dan Bishop, a Republican, for the District 9 seat.

The special election is Sept. 10, with early voting to begin on Aug. 21. The election was called for after problems with absentee ballots prompted the state Board of Elections to vacate Republican Mark Harris’ win by about 905 votes over McCready in the November general election and order a new election, beginning with a primary.

