Ex-deputy accused of sex crimes, kidnapping

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A former Robeson County deputy has been arrested and faces multiple sex-crime charges in relation to an incident that occurred more than three years ago.

Eric Saber Gavaghan was indicted by a Robeson County grand jury on Monday, according to information from the county District Attorney’s Ofice. He was indicted on one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual offense, one count of sexual act by a custodian, second-degree kidnapping, and felonious restraint.

Gavaghan, whose age was not available, was jailed under a $1.1 million bond.

Gavaghan’s first court appearance was Thursday in Superior Court. There the charges against him were read, he was advised of his legal counsel options and was told of his bond.

The indictment arose from an April 2016 incident. The case was investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Gavaghan was a employed by the county from Aug. 19, 2003, to June 6, 2016. When he left employment of the county, he was working as a deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. The reason for his departure is not public record, but he left a couple of months after the alleged incident.

