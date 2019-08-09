ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners took a step Thursday that allows the town rescue squad to keep serving residents of St. Pauls and beyond.

During their regular meeting, the board members unanimously approved renewal of the EMS Provision Agreement contract with Robeson County. The request for approval was made by Tammy Williamson, commander of the St. Pauls Rescue Unit. Williamson said the contract is a “franchise agreement between the town and county to allow us to operate and run calls in St.Pauls, Lumber Bridge and Parkton.”

The contract is for two years, Williamson said. But it had expired, and the town was a year behind on getting it renewed.

The board members also voted, after coming out of closed session, to create a new captaincy in the St. Pauls Police Department. They also adopted a pay scale to go with the new position. Sgt. Mike Owens has been promoted to the new captain’s slot.

Also on Thursday the town was honored by the North Carolina Rural Water Associatio, Inc. for 20 years of membership in the nonprofit that helps provide people with clean water. Alicia Melton, association Environmental Protection Agency training and technical assistance specialist, presented a framed certificate of appreciation to Public Works Director Danny Holloman.

“I’d like to start out by thanking the town of St. Pauls for being a member of our association as of this past Friday for 20 years,” Melton said. “Aug. 2, 1999, you guys became members of the rural water association, so we appreciate your dedication to our cause.”

The association helps aid public works personnel by providing pollution preventative measures such as leak detection, wastewater treatment operations, smoke detection, rate study analyses, and the Wellhead Protection Program, she said.

“The Wellhead Protection Program is a pollution prevention program used to manage and protect underground groundwater services,” Melton said.

In other business, St. Pauls Mayor Gerald Weindel said plans on a proposal by Eastpointe Homes and Quadrant Contracting to build 64 apartment units beside Food Lion, located at 1062 W. Broad St., will be voted on Sept. 12.

