5K to benefit Catherine Gold fundraiser

August 9, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 5K benefit run has been scheduled for Sept. 14 to raise money for Catherine Gold, a Lumberton native who is facing multiple transplant surgery.

It will use the same course that is used for the Rumba on the Lumber, with the start and finish in downtown Lumberton. It will start at 8 a.m. that day.

Registration is $30 for anyone over 12 years old, and $15 for those who are younger. Anyone who registers before Aug. 30 will be given a free T-shirt. Sponsorships are for $500, $250 or $100.

For more information, call Susan Oxendine at 910-843-6791 or 910-818-8684.

Catherine, the youngest daughter of Darlene and Joseph Gold, grew up in Lumberton and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina. At 5 weeks old, Catherine was diagnosed with Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction, an extremely rare disease. The gastrointestinal disorder is characterized by vomiting, abdominal distention, pain and weight loss.

Now 27 years old, she faces multi-visceral surgery.

The 5K will raise money for an ongoing fundraiser to help with expenses from the surgery. So far, $23,470 has been raised. The goal is to raise $50,000.

