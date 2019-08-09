Pursuit ends with arrest, drug charges

LUMBERTON — Layoffs are a possibility as the Public Schools of Robeson County, facing a budget crisis, works to align the number of teachers with student enrollment, according to Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

Public school administrators will be able to make enrollment and personnel numbers official after the 20th day of school, Wooten said. School starts on Aug. 26.

A $2 million deficit last year resulting from the loss of 1,800 students will be solved through eliminating 190 teacher positions and to a lesser extent by closing four small schools. In July, the school’s independent auditor called the financial situation dire.

The superintendent is confident school finances will come back in line, which will be no easy task. The school’s general fund reserves have fallen so low they could not cover a full month of operations.

“I can say we are entering the year in better shape financially,” Wooten said. “It’s hard to say about personnel overages right now. We will know more after the first 20 days.”

Although 100 teachers were lost through natural attrition, and that number continued to grow over the summer, Wooten expects the schools will be overstaffed when school opens for the 2019-20 academic year. Teachers report on Monday.

“We will be overstaffed still, and we know sooner or later the board may have to seriously consider a reduction in force if we don’t lose enough staff through attrition and retirements,” Wooten said Friday.

School board Chairman John Campbell said Friday that he is optimistic about the new school year. The school board meets on Tuesday and the agenda includes an update on staffing.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Campbell said. “The superintendent, her staff and the Department of Public Instruction have rolled up their sleeves and done good work.”

Campbell noted that staff reduction has a positive side that will result in improved student performance.

“When we start the new school year, we will have a certified teacher in every classroom,” he said. “In the past, we had 50 to 60 classrooms with substitute teachers.”

With the staff reduction, the public schools are faced with the problem of matching teachers’ grade and subject areas with available openings.

“We are reviewing staff credentials to appropriately place individuals in vacated positions and limit new hires,” Wooten said. “This work is ongoing and will likely continue into the first 20 days of school.”

The schools also face the ongoing problem of hiring and retaining teachers in certain areas.

“We are looking at all license areas so we can make sure we have teachers in hard-to-staff areas,” Wooten said. “Exceptional children, math, K-6, we need those individuals,” Wooten said.

The loss of 1,800 students represents the loss of more than $8 million in state per-pupil funding. Eliminating 190 teacher positions represent a savings of about $9 million.

Additional savings will be realized by shuttering four of the county’s oldest and smallest schools: Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School in Lumberton, R.B. Dean Elementary in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in South Robeson and Rowland Middle.

Why student enrollment is declining is unclear, but two hurricanes destroyed as many as 1,000 residences in Robeson County, forcing many families to relocate. In particular, student populations in schools in south Robeson County have declined.

The Board of Education was put on alert about the deficits in the early weeks of 2019. Insurance payments from hurricanes Matthew and Florence filled the $2 million gap, which left the school board with a huge budget hole for 2019-20.

A specially called meeting in March on closures and consolidation resulted in no action by the board. Then the State Board of Education stepped in.

“In a letter dated May 17, 2019, the North Carolina State Board of Education directed the Public Schools of Robeson County to identify cost savings methods to address a $2 million budget deficit,” Wooten said. “District administrators, with assistance from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, began drafting a cost savings plan.”

After balking at school closures and consolidations in early July, the Board of Education reversed itself later in the month with prodding from the state.

“Ultimately, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved school consolidation,” Wooten said. “This decision resulted in an immediate and comprehensive review of personnel allotments and the development of staffing plans.

“The only way to significantly reduce spending is to ensure staffing plans are aligned with student enrollment,” she said.

The upcoming school year will be a turning point for the Public Schools of Robeson County, which has not built or closed a school in more than 30 years. It did have to abandon West Lumberton Elementary after Hurricane Matthew destroyed it.

“As we shared with the board, the work we engage in throughout this school year is critically important for the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Wooten said. “The steps we have taken in the last few weeks are just the first to ensure we continue on our path to financial solvency.”

Campbell looked to the bigger picture.

“Instruction is our first priority, but I believe we can get our finances in order this year.” he said.

The Board of Education meets Tuesday in the Lumberton City Council chambers in City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer