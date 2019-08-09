Pursuit ends with arrest, drug charges

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — A St Pauls man faces a series of charges in the wake of a traffic stop that came after a pursuit on Thursday and led to the discovery of various drugs, including heroin and cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Jones Jr., 23, is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The arrest came after investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division and deputies with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Cadillac CTS driven by Jones in the vicinity of Barker Ten Mile Road and N.C. 20 East. After a vehicle pursuit, Jones pulled over and was detained on Britt Road in St. Pauls. A search led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, heroin, oxycodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information in this case or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

