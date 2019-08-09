Vets get free meal, trim, health advice

LUMBERTON — More than 100 veterans were offered a meal, haircut and information about local health-care providers Friday during the 2019 Robeson County Veteran and Community Stand Down.
The event, held by K&L Veteran Affairs Homes and Services Inc. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, came at no cost to those who had served their country. The purpose of the annual event is to equip veterans with the tools needed to help themselves.
“Everything about this organization here is free,” said Karla Carter, the event’s organizer, and CEO and founder of K&L Veteran Affairs Homes and Services Inc. “My biggest goal is to make sure every provider here in Robeson County knows where to send a client when they’re in distress.”
Fifty-one regional health-care providers were present to spread the latest information on services and programs offered to veterans. Various departments under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, like the dental and homeless division, set up booths, as did the Robeson County Department of Social Services and Health Department.
Campbell’s Soups donated 4,300 pounds of canned goods. Unilever donated 1,000 of personal care items, and Mountaire Farms donated 400 pounds of chicken for the free lunch that fed 325 people. The lunch included barbecue chicken, chicken and rice, string beans, potatoes, and a choice of carrot, red velvet or pound cake.
“Everybody that came through the door got a free lunch,” Carter said.
Free clothes were offered, and students from the Robeson Community College’s barber program gave free haircuts.
Although the event was held for veterans, community members were encouraged to come to the Stand Down.
Cindy Blanks took advantage of the event to get a free meal for her four grandchildren and a haircut for her grandson. She said the event helped relieve some of her financial burdens.
“I try to find any opportunity like this I can,” Blanks said.
K&L Veteran Affairs Homes and Services Inc. is a nonprofit in Lumberton that houses local homeless people and disabled veterans. The organization is in its 10th year of operation.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, on a single night in January 2018, a little more than 37,800 veterans were experiencing homelessness in the United States. On the same night, a little more than 23,300 of the veterans counted were unsheltered or living on the streets. From 2017 to 2018, there was a 5.4% decrease in the estimated number of homeless veterans nationwide.
In order to join the K&L Veteran Affairs Home, veterans must be honorarily discharged, have no felony charges and no substance abuse problems. For more information, call 910-272-9693.
“Every veteran needs help,” Carter said.
