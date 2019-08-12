Sheriff’s Office investigating threat of ‘active shooter’ at Southeastern Health Park

August 12, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said this morning his office is investigating the threat of “an active shooter” situation at a Southeastern Health medical facility on Dawn Drive, but emphasize no shots had been fired and that the threat appeared to have been made remotely.

Wilkins said his officers were at Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive about 10:30 a.m. looking for the person who he said made the threat, apparently by telephone. Initially lawmen thought the person was actually on the campus.

Wilkins said his department knows the name of the person who allegedly made the threat.

“The suspect actually made the comment that he was on the way over to shoot up the Health Park building (while he was) at another office nearby and that office called the Health Park to alert them which led to the 911 call,” Wilkins said.

The park and surrounding area are under lockdown, with lawmen searching the area. Wilkins said although the Health Park is very close to the city limits, it is actually in the jurisdiction of the county.

Southeastern Health Park opened its doors in October 2014, an 80,000-square-foot facility that includes an outpatient ambulatory surgery center, a pharmacy, and physicians’ offices.

The Robesonian will update this story as details emerge.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_burnis-preferred-not-smiling-1-3.jpg

Staff report