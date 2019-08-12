Lockdown lifted at medical clinic; no shots fired, no one hurt; investigation ongoing

Wilkins Wilkins

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says an investigation of the threat of an “active shooter” at a Southeastern Health medical facility is ongoing, but that a lockdown has been lifted, no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Wilkins would not say if anyone is in custody, but a statement from Southeastern Health suggested there was someone in custody. Wilkins said earlier that his office knew the name of the person who made the alleged threat.

Wilkins said his officers were at Southeastern Health Park, at 4901 Dawn Drive, about 10:30 a.m. looking for the person who he said made the threat, apparently by telephone. Initially lawmen thought the person was actually on the campus.

“The suspect actually made the comment that he was on the way over to shoot up the Health Park building (while he was) at another office nearby and that office called the Health Park to alert them which led to the 911 call,” Wilkins said.

Southeastern Health issued a statement that seemed to confirm that a threat was received at one of its facilities.

It read: “A representative with Southeastern Health received a credible threat that seemed to target a clinic located within its Southeastern Health Park facility on Dawn Drive in Lumberton this morning. Our staff followed internal protocol to ensure safety by contacting police immediately. As soon as the police arrived, Southeastern Health Park was placed on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

“SeHealth was notified that the suspect has been placed in custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and lockdown at Southeastern Health Park was lifted at 11 a.m. SeHealth greatly appreciates the prompt response and assistance provided by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Wilkins said that although the Health Park is very close to the city limits, it is actually in the jurisdiction of the county.

“My office takes any threat of harm, especially that of an active shooter style threat, against individuals very seriously and appropriate action will be taken,” Wilkins said.

Southeastern Health Park opened its doors in October 2014. It is an 80,000-square-foot facility that includes an outpatient ambulatory surgery center, a pharmacy, and physicians’ offices.

The Robesonian will update this story as details emerge.

Donnie Douglas Editor

