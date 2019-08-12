Holocaust’s survivor’s presentation canceled

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A speaking event scheduled for Tuesday in which Holocaust survivor Zev Harel was to give a firsthand account of surviving three concentration camps has been canceled.

The event, which was a Robeson County Public Library presentation, was scheduled for 2 p.m. at Osterneck Auditorium.

Lauren Piszczor, an Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library and the organizer of the event, said the library is “working with Dr. Harel about hopefully rescheduling for a different day.”

