Extension office offers Thursday field tour

August 12, 2019
Bharatkumar Patel, of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was staying at Days Inn, located at 3030 N. Roberts Ave., someone stole his iPhone 8, valued at $700.
Kimberle McGill, of West 32nd Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her parked car at her residence and stole her gym bag and its contents, valued at $500, and her wallet and its contents, valued at $35.
Kajha McBryde, of Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his iPhone, valued at $800, from a shopping cart in Walmart, located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.
Danny Price, of West 22nd Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a table saw, valued at $400; a generator, valued at $300; and a hand cart, valued at $80, from his truck bed while it was parked at his residence.
Damian Oxendine, of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole two speakers, valued at $250; a vending box, valued at $50; and an amp, valued at $250.
Jim Purdie, of Roger Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pointed a gun at him and two other people at his residence.
Raeshia McKellar, of James Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone kicked the door to her residence in and stole a variety pack of chips and a box of oatmeal creme pies valued at a total of $8.18. McKellar reported damages to her door totaled $300.
Mikaila Chavis, of Centerville Church Road in Fairmont, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she suffered a serious injury when someone assaulted her with a weapon.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Larry Walters, Glenn Road, Parkton; Mark Blue, McGirt Road, Lumberton; Robert Warwick, Mystery Lane, Lumberton; Kara Smith, West Mill Street, Rowland; Dexter Jones, Revels Road, Maxton; Tonya Koonce, Crescent Drive, Pembroke; Steve Williams, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; P and E Express Inc., N.C. 130 West, Maxton; James Gaddy, Gaddy Road, Fairmont; and Taylor Perritt, West Carthage Road, Lumberton.
The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Revels Motor Sales Inc., U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; La Casita, East Broad Street, St. Pauls; Kenneth McKoy, Eastside Road, Rowland; Gary Henderson, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Denise Thompson, Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; Willie Strickland, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Tara Carter, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Carrie Jacobs, Sycamore Lane, Lumberton; Kemer Revels, U.S. 74 West, Maxton; Timmy Oxendine, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; Janice Lowery, Patience Drive, Rowland; Brian Hunt, Gentry Road, Lumberton; and Erin Hammonds, Locklear Road, Pembroke.
The following incidents of armed robbery were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeff Williamson, Dakota Road, Maxton; Juan Gutirrez, Lowe Road/Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; and Jose Almanzo, Arcadia Street, Lumberton.