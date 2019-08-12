Extension office offers Thursday field tour

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The first of a series of three Southeast Regional Field Tours is to take place Thursday.

The Thursday tour is to be of Andy Herrings Farms, located at 1345 Watery Branch Road in Dunn, according to information from N.C. Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center.

The tours are designed to provide participants information on a variety of topics, including weed, insect, and disease management; nutrient and irrigation management; and advancements in technology. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and tours begin at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to preregister for a meal ticket.

The other two tours are Aug. 29 at Cunningham Research Station, located at 200 Cunningham Road in Kinston, and on Sept. 4 at Roberts Farm, 362 Dana Road in Lumberton.

For a full agenda and to register online go to https://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu, or register by calling 910-671-3276.

